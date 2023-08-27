Indian women edge past Thailand in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

The India women's team defeated Thailand 5-4 in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier to remain unbeaten for three successive matches of the tournament at Salalah, Oman, on Sunday.



Skipper Navjot Kaur opened the scoring for India in the opening minute of the game before Monika Dipi Toppo, Mahima Choudhary and Ajmina Kujur found the back of the net to keep India's winning momentum intact.

Piresram Anongnat (3rd), Aunjai Natthakarn (10th, 14th) and Suwapat Konthong (19th) scored for Thailand.

The Indian women's team thrashed Japan 7-1 in its second match of the tournament on Saturday. In its first match, India won 7-2 against Malaysia on Friday.

On Sunday, India got off the blocks at a rampaging pace, pushing the Thailand defenders from the word go. Captain Navjot Kaur opened the scoring in the first minute of the game through a field goal. India doubled its lead quickly as Monika Dipi Toppo (1’) found the back of the net scoring a field goal which put Thailand on the back foot.



However, Thailand pulled one back through its Captain Piresram Anongnat (3’) after the successful conversion of the Challenge Goal. Monika Dipi Toppo (7’) was on the scoresheet for the second time making it 3-1 to India. With five minutes remaining in the first half, Aunjai Natthakarn’s (10’) strike got Thailand back in the game. With a minute remaining in the first half, Aunjai Natthakarn (14’) found the back of the net for Thailand and levelled the scores.

At the end of the first half, the score was 3-3. At the start of the second half, India rode on the momentum and held most of the ball possession. India continued to make dangerous runs inside the striking circle, particularly creating a threat on the left flank. However, it was Thailand who took the lead through Suwapat Konthong (19’). India immediately equalised by in-form Mahima Choudhary (20’) as she flawlessly converted the Challenge Goal.

With 5 minutes left on the clock, India started showcasing urgency to get in the lead as Monika Dipi Toppo created an opportunity from the left flank, but the ball just went wide. With just a minute left in the game, Ajmina Kujur (30’) gave India the lead. The match finished with the Indian Women’s Hockey Team winning 5-4.