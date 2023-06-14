UK mourns Indian-origin athlete killed in knife attack

Tributes have poured in for Grace O'Malley Kumar, the 19-year-old Indian-origin student who was among three people fatally stabbed in an attack in Nottingham, UK on Tuesday night.

A promising hockey player who turned out for England's U15 and U18 women's hockey teams, Grace Kumar was the daughter of an Indian doctor based in the UK named Sanjoy Kumar. Grace also played cricket for Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex.

According to The Evening Standard, Grace was stabbed to death at 4 am on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham.

Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said the city was in "shock and mourning".

England Hockey said it was "deeply saddened". "Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace's family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time," it said.

I’m shocked and saddened to hear this heartbreaking news. Grace Kumar was extremely talented hockey players, she was my favourite in the team 😔A tremendously sad day for hockey family.England Hockey has lost a future star ⭐️ RIP @grace__kumar #nottinghamincident pic.twitter.com/XwF44ykqGO — Adnan Zakir (@ad_grays) June 14, 2023

We are all devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Grace O’Malley Kumar.A massive talent while part of our junior programme, a respected captain and awesome teammate.Our thoughts are with family, friends and all that knew Grace 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Fkgp5ktnAU — Essex Womens Cricket (@EssexWomen) June 14, 2023

London-based Woodford Wells Cricket Club said Grace was a "fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player" who was "fun, friendly and brilliant".

Southgate Hockey Club in London said it was "shocked and devastated" by the death of the "much loved" team member.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."