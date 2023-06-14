Hockey
UK mourns Indian-origin athlete killed in knife attack
Grace Kumar, who turned out for England's U18 hockey side, was among three people killed in an attack on Tuesday night.
Tributes have poured in for Grace O'Malley Kumar, the 19-year-old Indian-origin student who was among three people fatally stabbed in an attack in Nottingham, UK on Tuesday night.
A promising hockey player who turned out for England's U15 and U18 women's hockey teams, Grace Kumar was the daughter of an Indian doctor based in the UK named Sanjoy Kumar. Grace also played cricket for Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex.
According to The Evening Standard, Grace was stabbed to death at 4 am on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham.
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said the city was in "shock and mourning".
England Hockey said it was "deeply saddened". "Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace's family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time," it said.
London-based Woodford Wells Cricket Club said Grace was a "fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player" who was "fun, friendly and brilliant".
Southgate Hockey Club in London said it was "shocked and devastated" by the death of the "much loved" team member.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."