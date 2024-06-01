Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian men's team face Germany - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League match against Germany in London on Saturday.
The Indian men's hockey team will begin their campaign in the final leg of the FIH Pro League on Saturday.
The Indian team will face Germany, the world champions, in London.
India are currently placed in the third position behind the Netherlands and Germany on the points table.
- 1 Jun 2024 9:27 AM GMT
14' 3rd penalty corner for Germany
Germany earn yet another PC in the first quarter after Struthoff tries to rattle the Indian defence. Peillat comes up with the drag flick, and it is Sreejesh again who makes a brilliant save to deny Germany.
- 1 Jun 2024 9:26 AM GMT
13' Chance for India
India make a cricle entry after winning the ball in the midfield. Araijeet makes a pass just outside the D, but Mandeep fails to beat the goalkeeper and misses a chance to convert. India 0-0 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 9:22 AM GMT
11' 2nd penalty corner for Germany
Germany earn another penalty corner, but the Indian defence does well as the ball takes a deflection and flies over the goalpost. India 0-0 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 9:20 AM GMT
10' Penalty corner for Germany
Germany make a cricle entry and find the leg of Jarmanpreet. They get a penalty corner. Sreejesh makes yet another brilliant save to deny Germany a chance to take the lead.
- 1 Jun 2024 9:18 AM GMT
6' Great save by Sreejesh
Germany make a circle entry from a left side after playing several passes among themselves, but Sreejesh remains alert and makes a brilliant save. Germany get a long corner, but no danger for India. India 0-0 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 9:16 AM GMT
3' Free hit for India
Sukhjeet earns a free hit for India outside the German circle, but India fail to make use of it as the German defence foils the Indian attempt to break into the circle.
- 1 Jun 2024 9:14 AM GMT
2' India make circle entry
A long ball comes from the right flank dispatched by Mandeep but the Indian player in the circle cannot connect the pass. The ball goes wide.
- 1 Jun 2024 9:12 AM GMT
1' Kick-off
India and Germany both have deployed 4-3-3 formations in this match.
- 1 Jun 2024 9:10 AM GMT
India vs Germany
India in all whites while Germany in black jersey take to the field for this FIH Pro League match.
- 1 Jun 2024 9:07 AM GMT
Germany coach Andre Henning:
Andre Henning: "We just finished the German season. We have a big squad here, it is a great opportunity for us. It is always a great opportunity to play India, they are one of the fastest teams in the world."