Indian men's hockey team continues unbeaten run in South Africa

The Indian men's hockey team continued its unbeaten run on the tour to South Africa, registering an easy 3-0 win over the hosts on Friday.

Ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League leg in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela, India's form raises good hope for the fans while skipper Harmanpreet Singh is in sublime form.

The defender led from the front scoring from a penalty corner in the 2nd minute while Abhishek and Sumit also got on the score sheet.

The Indians started on an attacking note and secured an early penalty corner, which Harmanpreet converted with a powerful drag flick to take the lead.

With just a couple of minutes left in the first quarter, Abhishek managed to make the most of an attacking move and struck one past South Africa goalkeeper to double India's lead.

Despite plenty of attacks from South Africa in the second quarter, India's defence maintained their composure and remained resolute in their determination to keep a clean sheet.



Just at the stroke of half-time, Sumit managed to score another field goal as India took a comfortable 3-0 lead. South Africa started showcasing urgency after the change of ends but failed to break the Indian defence.

The cagey third quarter saw plenty of action on both ends, but goals eluded both sides.

In the final 15 minutes of the game, South Africa continued their search for a goal, but India maintained a stronghold in the circle to avert the danger.

Indian coach Craig Fulton has included youngsters Boby Dhami Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal to give them some game time and figure out his combination in the forward line before the upcoming FIH Pro League.