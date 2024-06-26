Indian men's hockey team for 2024 Paris Olympics announced

Jugraj Singh, Mohammed Raheel, and Krishan Pathak missed out as Hockey India announced the 16-member Indian men's hockey team for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The team will have five debutants: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. The team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh with midfielder Hardik Singh will serve as his deputy.

PR Sreejesh was selected as the lone goalkeeper while Krishan Pathak was named as the alternate athlete.

The defence line includes Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, and Sanjay, while the midfield will see the contributions of Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad. The forward line boasts formidable players such as Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, and Gurjant Singh.

Apart from Pathak, midfielder Nilakanta Sharma, and defender Jugraj Singh have been named as alternate athletes.

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "The selection process for the Paris Olympics’ squad was incredibly competitive due to the depth of talent within our ranks, however, I am confident that every player chosen will bring their best to Paris. Each player selected has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and resilience throughout our rigorous preparation phase. Our journey has been marked by unwavering commitment to excellence and a collective drive to elevate Indian hockey on the world stage.”



He added, “This squad embodies a perfect blend of experienced players and promising young talents, giving us the versatility and energy required to tackle the challenges ahead. Our focus has been on building a cohesive team that can adapt to different playing styles and situations, and I believe we have achieved that.”

“As we head to Paris, our goal is clear – to play with heart, skill, and determination. We are prepared to face the world's best teams and strive for the highest podium. This squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead."

Talking about the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, India is placed in Pool B alongside defending Champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland. To advance to the Quarter-Finals, the team must secure a top-four finish in their pool.

Pool A comprises the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and host nation France, setting the stage for a highly competitive 12-team men’s hockey tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will kick off their campaign on 27th July against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on 29th July. They will then face Ireland and Belgium on the 30th of July and 1st of August, respectively, with their final group stage game against Australia on 2nd August.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Paris 2024 Olympics:

Goalkeeper: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Alternate Athletes: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak