Indian men's hockey team handed tough draw at 2024 Paris Olympics

India has been handed a tough draw in the men's hockey competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.



India, the Asian Games gold medallist and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, has been clubbed with reigning Olympic champion Belgium, Australia, Rio Games gold medallist Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland in Group B.

The announcement came after both men's and women's hockey Olympic qualifiers ended.

India, which is currently touring South Africa, is currently ranked third in the world behind Belgium and the Netherlands. It will be tough for Men in Blue to get past opponents like Australia and Argentina.

The Pool A, meanwhile, features the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France and South Africa.

In the women's competition, the Indian team missed a berth at the qualifiers held in Ranchi recently, losing both the semifinal against Germany and the third-place playoff against Japan.



Germany, USA and Japan sealed their berths from the Ranchi event.

Defending champion the Netherlands has been clubbed with Belgium Germany, Japan, China and host France in Group A, while Pool B features Australia, current silver medallist Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, USA and South Africa.

The teams have been grouped based on their world rankings.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 till August 11 and hockey competitions will start from July 27 and end on August 9.