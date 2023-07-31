Hockey
Indian men's hockey team finishes third, on way to home for Asian Champions Trophy
Indian men's hockey team defeated the Netherlands to finish third in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation Tournament.
The Indian men's hockey team defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to finish third in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament on Sunday.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh (15th) and Dilpreet Singh (50th) scored in India's hard-fought victory, while Thierry Brinkman (25th) scored the lone goal for the Dutch side.
India got off to a cautious start, not allowing the Dutch to make easy forays into the striking circle. The team's forwards, on the other hand, stitched together a clever strategy that forced the Dutch defenders to make errors.
The tactic worked when India managed their first PC with just 30 seconds left for the first hooter. In-form Indian skipper Harmanpreet, who had to re-take the drag flick after the first attempt was stopped by the Netherlands' first rusher, was on target fetching his team an important 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.
The following quarter saw the Netherlands bounce back when Brinkman converted a well-executed penalty corner in the 20th minute. The equalizer did not deter the Indian team as it remained determined in its pursuit to end the campaign on a winning note.
The match looked to move towards a penalty shootout after some tense moments in the fourth quarter. The Dutch missed some crucial chances.
In the 50th minute, Dilpreet Singh picked up a rebound from the penalty corner and scored the winner for India.
The 2-1 lead increased pressure on the Dutch side who looked for ways to score an equaliser. In the final moments, they were successful in earning back-to-back PCs but India did well to defend their score and finish on a winning note.
The Indian team will arrive in Chennai in the early hours of Tuesday morning to play the much-awaited Asian Champions Trophy starting August 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.