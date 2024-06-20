Hockey India announces 27 core probables for 2024 Paris Olympics

Indian men's hockey team gets into the last block of its preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics as Hockey India announced the 27-member core probable group for the final coaching camp starting from 21st June.

The camp is crucial as the Indian Team will look to polish their preparations ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian Men’s Team is placed in Pool B along with Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland. They will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on 27th July.



The team returns to camp after a mixed outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, where they are currently placed fourth after earning 24 points from 16 matches.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton spoke about the importance of the camp.

He said, “We are looking to start an important block of training in this camp, and we need to make sure that we are in the best form ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The players have learned a lot from their matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. It has helped us in realising where we need to improve. We have a lot of time to work on those areas. We have a strong mix of players who are capable of winning anything.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team 27-member Core Group for Paris Olympics:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal