Indian men and women's teams depart for FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Belgium

The Senior Indian Men and Women Hockey teams on Wednesday morning left for Brussels, Belgium for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22. The Indian Women's Hockey team, led by Savita, will play a double-header against the hosts Belgium on 11 June 2022 and 12 June 2022.



"Obviously, we are excited for this trip as we have been given a great opportunity in the form of FIH Hockey Pro League games to play against some of the top teams in Europe," Captain Savita, said prior to the team's departure.

"Playing against these top-ranked teams will also help us prepare for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in July this year. It's a fantastic platform for us to assess our performances and work on our weaknesses," Savita added.

Indian Women's Hockey Team are currently occupying the third spot in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021/22 table with 22 points in eight games. They are only behind table leaders Argentina (38 points) and the Netherlands (second position- 26 points). However, the Indian Team played fewer games than Argentina and the Netherlands and have an opportunity to move up the ranks if they win all their remaining fixtures.

The Indian Men's Hockey squad, led by Amit Rohidas, will also play a double-header against Belgium on June 11, 2022, and June 12, 2022. India is currently occupying the second spot in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League table. They are just three points behind the top-placed Netherlands.