Indian junior women’s hockey team finishes third at 4-Nations Tournament

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team on Wednesday recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023. For India, Neelam (25’), Annu (26, 43’), Sunelita Toppo (35’), Hina Bano (38’) and Mumtaz Khan (40’) were on target. England’s goals came from Claudia Swain (16’) and Charlotte Bingham (54’).



In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start. India were aggressively attacking to take the lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 0-0 as both teams put up strong defensive displays.

India started the second quarter on a high note. However, England took advantage of the opportunity and scored their first goal through Claudia Swain (16'), scoring a field goal in the 16th minute. However, India responded with a well-executed attack that resulted in a penalty corner. Neelam (25') converted the PC successfully, restoring India to level the score. Annu (26'), who scored against Spain on Tuesday, doubled India's lead with an excellent field goal, and India defended well to go into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

High on confidence, India looked to extend their lead in the third quarter. Sunelita Toppo (35’) then made no mistake in converting the penalty corner to extend the lead to 3-1. Hina Bano (38’) added another goal to take the game from England. Mumtaz Khan (40’) and Annu (43’) then found the back of the net to make it 6-1 to India.



Even as India looked to add to their goal total, England got on the board next with a field goal from Charlotte Bingham (54'). The match was won by the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team 6-2.