Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team loses to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team suffered a 2-3 loss against the host Germany at the 4 Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf on Saturday. Sudeep Chirmako's brace went in vain.



India took an early lead when Sudeep Chirmako scored in the seventh minute of the match. Despite Germany's search for an equaliser, India managed to maintain its lead by the end of the first quarter.

Both sides searched for a goal in vain in the second quarter, as defenders foiled their efforts.

A late comeback for Germany after India held on to the lead for much of the game.



In the second half, Germany showed urgency to get its opening goal of the match but could not get the equaliser as India defended well. Michel Struthoff would strike one in the back of the nets to draw level in the third quarter.



With 15 minutes left on the clock and the scores levelled, India and Germany started injecting pace in their attacks to find the winner. In the 53rd minute, Ben Hasbach (53') put Germany ahead, scoring the second goal for his side and two minutes later, Florian Sperling (55') further extended Germany's lead, scoring the third goal. Sudeep (60') scored a late goal at the stroke of full time, but Germany managed to win the match 3-2.

In its first match, India defeated Spain 6-2.

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will face off against England on August 21.