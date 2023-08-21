Indian junior men's hockey team thrashes England 4-0, reaches final

India's junior men's hockey team has secured its place in the final of the 4 Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, after beating England 4-0.

India took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute through a Rajinder Singh goal. The first half of the match did not see any change in the score-line, as India maintained their slender lead. Both teams defended well.

As the second half resumed, the Indian team's coordinated efforts were clearly paying off, and their hard work was reflected in the score-line.India increased its lead in the 33rd minute, with Amir Ali making it 2-0. Ten minutes later, Amandeep Lakra put India in the driving seat of the match by scoring the third goal. As the game approached the final hooter in the fourth quarter, Araijeet Singh Hundal sealed the contest for India with a goal in the 58th minute.

Looking ahead, India is set to face Germany in the final of the tournament. This match is expected to be challenging as India had previously lost to the host Germany, who scripted a 3-2 come-from-behind win in a close contest.



India earlier defeated Spain with an impressive score of 6-2.