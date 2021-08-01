Hockey: India into the semifinals — Why it's the greatest moment to cherish

It took 49 years for the Indian men's hockey team to reach the semifinals of the Olympics. It was back in the 1972 Munich Games, where India had finished with a bronze medal when they entered the semis for the last time and were beaten by their old foes Pakistan by 0-2.





However, one cannot forget that a U.S.-led boycott marred the 1980 Moscow Games over the Russian presence in Afghanistan. As such, men's hockey had just six teams with the medallists of the previous Games — New Zealand, Australia, and Pakistan, besides European powerhouses West Germany and Holland — remaining absent. Thus, a gold medal for India was a foregone conclusion.

But today has to be one of the most special days for Indian hockey in the last four decades. No, the Indian hockey team does not have the icons in its arsenal like a Dhanraj Pillay or a Sandeep Singh, who, despite their global popularity, were unsuccessful in delivering a desired result at the Olympics. Sardar Singh had an unceremonious departure in 2018.



Manpreet Singh's men are a unit where different heroes have risen to occasions to deliver for the team whenever they have been needed. Today, a combined unit played together to show why the Indian team are in the top-3 positions of the world.

Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh rose to the occasion to deliver a historic 3-1 victory over Great Britain. A solid composure in the midfield with the right coordination of passes between the defence and forward have led to this resounding success. Like any other day, goalkeeper Sreejesh has been the rightful custodian for the Men in Blue.

In their most recent tour of Europe in March this year, India had faced off with Great Britain in two games where they drew 1-1 in the first game and beat Great Britain 3-2 in the second.