Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023: Upbeat India take on Korea in final pool stage game

The Indian women's hockey team is set to take on Korea in their final pool stage match at the Asian Women's Champions Trophy in Ranchi on Thursday.



The stakes are high as India are aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament and secure the top spot in the Pool stage, while Korea are eyeing to end the Pool stage on a high with a win against the hosts.

Notably, both teams have already qualified for the semifinals of the competition.

India have been on a formidable run in the tournament, notching victories in their previous four Pool stage encounters against Thailand, Malaysia, China, and Japan. Their impressive performance has earned them 12 points, making them the current leaders in the points tally.

On the other hand, Korea currently hold the third position in the points table, having won two matches, lost one, and drawn one out of the four games they've played. They secured victories with a 1-0 win against China and a commanding 3-0 win against Thailand but also suffered a 0-4 loss against Japan. Moreover, their match against Malaysia ended in a 1-1 draw.

In terms of the head-to-head record, India and Korea have a history of 20 matches against each other. Korea hold the upper hand with 12 wins, while India have triumphed in 5 games, with three matches ending in a draw. This dynamic history adds an extra layer of excitement to this encounter.



Meanwhile, Indian women’s team coach Janneke Schopman said, "Our journey in this tournament has been incredible so far. The players have exhibited exceptional teamwork, skill, and resilience. We are determined to finish the Pool stage on a high note by defeating Korea."

Captain Savita said, "Our focus is solely on our upcoming match against Korea. We are prepared both mentally and physically to give it our all on the field and continue our unbeaten run in the competition. We appreciate the immense support from our fans and are committed to delivering a performance that makes India proud."

India will take on Korea in their fifth and final Pool stage at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time.