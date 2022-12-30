Indian women's hockey team to return to national camp ahead of South Africa series

A rejuvenated Indian women's hockey team will return for the national camp in Bengaluru on January 2 to prepare for the fortnight-long tour of South Africa beginning on January 14.

The team, led by veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, had recently won the inaugural FIH Nations Cup in Valencia, Spain and secured qualification for the 2023-24 Women's Pro League.

Following their triumphant return, the squad had taken a break and is set to assemble at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru to prepare for the South Africa series and other major competitions this year, including the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

A set of 33 players figure in the core probables' group for the 11-day camp, which will conclude on January 13. Among the drills they will undergo during the camp, include further fine-tuning their strategies and combinations.

Besides the experienced Savita, other big names who are part of the camp are defender Gurjit Kaur, midfielder Navjot Kaur and forwards Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur.

"The team has had a rejuvenating break and is all geared up to get back to work on our plans and goals for 2023," said chief coach Janneke Schopman.

"We aim to have good exposure over the coming months for the team aiming towards an effective preparation ahead of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 which is the key event of the year.

"The focus of the camp is to allow the team to learn more about themselves, and work on their strengths further," added Schopman.

Core group:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshta Abaso Dhekale, Reet, Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani, Beauty Dungdung