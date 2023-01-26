Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-3 to Netherlands

Salima Tete scored the only goal for India in the 50th minute as they went down to world No.1 Netherlands 1-3 in their second friendly hockey tie.

Indian womens hockey team goes down 1-3 to Netherlands
X
By

PTI

Updated: 2023-01-27T08:53:12+05:30

Salima Tete scored the only goal for India in the 50th minute as they went down to world No.1 Netherlands 1-3 in their second friendly hockey tie at the picturesque Cape Town on Thursday.

Netherlands made a sensational start with a fourth-minute goal from Marijn Veen. They doubled the lead in the 13th minute with yet another field goal -- this time by Lidewij Welten. She also scored the third goal in the 29th minute.

In the 50th minute, Salima brought some respite for India with a fine penalty-corner conversion. India had lost the first friendly to the Dutch by the same margin.

India had earlier beaten South Africa thrice while drawing a game in the four-match series. They will conclude their tour with the last match against Netherlands on January 28.

Hockey Hockey India Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X