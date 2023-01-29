India women lose final hockey match 1-3 to Netherlands

The Indian Women's Hockey Team lost to Netherlands 1-3 in their third and final friendly tie against the World No.1 side in the Cape Town on Saturday.

India's lone goal came from experienced striker Vandana Katariya in the third quarter.



After a goalless first quarter, the Netherlands drew first blood with a goal by Pien Dicke (25'). Indian team kept up with their opponents in terms of attack and structured defence and were awarded for the same as they struck an equaliser in the third quarter through their experienced forward Vandana Katariya (35'). However, minutes later, an infringement by Indian defenders saw the Netherlands being awarded a penalty stroke in the 37th minute. Yibbi Jansen converted the shot with ease, taking her team's lead to 2-1.

The Netherlands scored another goal in the third quarter after winning a PC. This time, Sabine Plonissen (43') converted the penalty corner. India did well to keep a clean slate in the final quarter, ending the match with 1-3 on board.



