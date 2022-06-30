Hockey
India ready for Women's Hockey World Cup: Preview, Fixtures, History, When and Where to Watch
All you need to know about the Indian team's upcoming campaign at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 which begins on July 1.
The Indian women's hockey team is ready to take part in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. The Tournament is set to take place from July 1 across two countries: Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in the Netherlands.
Format of the tournament
The 15th edition of the World Cup will go on till July 17 and will feature 16 teams. These teams will be divided into groups of four. There will be our pools: A,B,C,D. Each team play each other once in a round-robin contest. The pool winner will get a direct entry into the quarters. The next two best teams will move to cross-overs, and in there knock-out games will be held to decide the other four quarter-finalists.
India's history in Women's Hockey World Cup
This is going to be India's eighth appearance in the Women's Hockey World Cup. They have been participating in the tournament since 1974 but haven't been able to make it to the tournament seven times. India's best finish in the tournament has been in the 4th position in their maiden appearance in 1974.
Indian team for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022
The Indian women's hockey team will be led by goalkeeper captain Savita Punia. The seasoned Rani Rampal is out of the squad because of an injury. The team is coached by Janneke Schopman.
Here's a look at the team:
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari
India's group for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022
The Indian women's hockey team (Ranked 6th in the world) is placed in Pool B alongside England ( Ranked 4), New Zealand (Ranked 9) and China (Ranked 13).
Other pools:
Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile
Pool C: Argentina, Spain, South Korea, Canada
Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa
India's fixture for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022
India will play England on July 3, Sunday at 8 PM IST.
India will play China on July 5, Tuesday at 8 PM IST.
India will play New Zealand on July 7, Thursday at 8 PM IST.
Pool winner enters quarter-finals, second and third-place teams enter cross-overs
Where to watch India's matches at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022?
Indian women's hockey team's matches at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports First in India.
Where can we stream India's matches at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022?
Indian women's hockey team's matches at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.