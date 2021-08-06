Indian hockey team misses medal by whisker: Social media reactions laud their effort

It was just too close to predict anything. They made a phenomenal comeback but unfortunately, it wasn't to be. The Indian women deserve all the praise because regardless of the result, they have been absolutely amazing throughout this tournament. We take a look at some of the best reactions to one of India's finest moments in Hockey.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team miss out on their first-ever #Olympics medal by the barest of margins.#INDvsGBR | #Tokyo2020 | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/RFzKWKzMfY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2021





Heartbreak ? Hell no. You've only won hearts ♥️ The whole country is so so proud of your efforts 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Heads up !! #TeamIndia #hockey #WomensHockeyTeam @TheHockeyIndia @WeAreTeamIndia — SK Uthappa OLY (@Uthappask) August 6, 2021

So close. So close! But what a 4th place finish this is. Right up there with the ones like Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Dipa Karmakar that we will talk about for years to come. Chin up, Rani Rampal and Co. Terrific. #Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 6, 2021

Next time some patriarch tries to tell them what to do, remember that they have hockey sticks! Something has changed! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 6, 2021

















This fourth place, the first ever semifinal in history, needs to be celebrated the way we celebrated Dipa Karmakar at Rio. This is a win on so many levels. #Hockey — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) August 6, 2021





Haryana | This is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the women's hockey team. Rani will be welcomed happily on her return. The women's hockey team will insipire many girls in future: Father of Rani Rampal, Indian women's hockey team captain #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/Acp7wBHtUt — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

This was one of the best efforts I have seen. May not have won a medal but honestly they were heroic. If you are rewarding medal winners please reward this team. They every bit deserve it. @TheHockeyIndia #TokyoOlympics — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 6, 2021











