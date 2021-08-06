Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Indian hockey team misses medal by whisker: Social media reactions laud their effort
It has been a roller coaster of emotions and moments but they will be back soon to fight for what is rightfully theirs
It was just too close to predict anything. They made a phenomenal comeback but unfortunately, it wasn't to be. The Indian women deserve all the praise because regardless of the result, they have been absolutely amazing throughout this tournament. We take a look at some of the best reactions to one of India's finest moments in Hockey.
