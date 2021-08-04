Hockey
Indian women's hockey team to play for bronze: Reaction pours on social media
Playing out a nail-biter, India took on Argentina in the Women's Hockey semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics but went down fighting, 1-2.
Having created history with their brilliant win against Australia in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team found themselves in their very first semi-finals at the stage of the Olympics. The Rani Rampal led side pulled off a nail-biting thriller, winning the quarter-final clash in gritty style and handed the 3-time Olympic champions and World No. 2 team from Australia a loss,1-0. Booking themselves a semi-final ticket, India clashed against women's hockey team of Argentina for a shot at the gold medal but sadly couldn't continue their winning streak.
Hoping to continue their dream run, the Sjoerd Marijne coached Indian side played clinically from the get-go before the Argentine team of the Las Leonas turned on the pressure and started to dominate, eventually going on to win 2-1. With this, the Indian women's team will play Great Britain for the bronze medal and hope to win a historic medal for the country!
Here's how social media erupted after the Indian women's hockey team's hearty performance:
They will be back for bronze!