Indian women's hockey team to play for bronze: Reaction pours on social media

Having created history with their brilliant win against Australia in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team found themselves in their very first semi-finals at the stage of the Olympics. The Rani Rampal led side pulled off a nail-biting thriller, winning the quarter-final clash in gritty style and handed the 3-time Olympic champions and World No. 2 team from Australia a loss,1-0. Booking themselves a semi-final ticket, India clashed against women's hockey team of Argentina for a shot at the gold medal but sadly couldn't continue their winning streak.

Hoping to continue their dream run, the Sjoerd Marijne coached Indian side played clinically from the get-go before the Argentine team of the Las Leonas turned on the pressure and started to dominate, eventually going on to win 2-1. With this, the Indian women's team will play Great Britain for the bronze medal and hope to win a historic medal for the country!

Here's how social media erupted after the Indian women's hockey team's hearty performance:

NOT MEANT TO BE 💔



The Indian Women's Hockey Team is defeated by Argentina in the semi-final match.



🇮🇳 1-2 🇦🇷#Tokyo2020 | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/QhUZT4eNvQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2021

India glued to #womenshockey over men's cricket. That in itself is a win #OlympicGames #India — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 4, 2021

It's not over yet #womenshockey #TeamIndia



You all were brilliant, taking great learnings & experience playing the first ever semis in #Olympics #Tokyo2020#Ind is proud & cheering out loud for you. Best wishes for playing for the #Bronze#Hockey #Cheer4India #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/TXZm5jdGmy — Rana Gurmit S Sodhi (@iranasodhi) August 4, 2021

Making an entire nation rally behind them with their performances 💛🇮🇳



But the fairytale hasn't ended yet! #Bronze still to play for 💪 #WomensHockey

#INDvsARG #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/2FuYkD2dfL — sʜᴜʙʜᴀᴍ ᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ | ɪɴᴅɪᴀ🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@_Mr_Shubham__) August 4, 2021





in different parts of the world, at exactly the same moment, two indian teams singing the national anthem...#ENGvIND #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 4, 2021

The match was totally down to the wire!





If you'd have told me before the tournament that india would be just one deflection, one goal away from an Olympic final, I'd have gladly taken it.

What a match, what a team! They still have a medal to play for! #Tokyo2020 #hockey — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 4, 2021

One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams.



Today and through the Games, our Women's Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

You have created HISTORY by playing the semi-finals. HOPE for medal is still alive. Chin up #Hockey GIRLS #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/yLoooDzMTm — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) August 4, 2021

The Whole India Watched And Looked For Them.. we prayed for them.. That's The Victory @TheHockeyIndia achieved..😍 Both The Men And Women Hockey Team Must Be Too Proud of Their Efforts..

We all are proud of you..💙 #indiawomen #indiamen #hockey #olympics #goforbronze pic.twitter.com/RcfdWms20s — Manoj kumar.M (@mano442tweet) August 4, 2021

#womenshockey is trending in a country where cricket match is being played, you have already achieved almost everything, now aim on Bronze!!!! #indvsarg pic.twitter.com/1n7ftWaRnP — Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) August 4, 2021





