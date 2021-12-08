Hockey
Why India's hockey matches against Malaysia and South Korea were called off
The pandemic has cast its shadow on the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, and India's future is in the tournament is unclear.
The Indian women's hockey team started off their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy with a thumping 13-0 victory over Thailand. However, their second fixture against Malaysia and third encounter against South Korea, which was scheduled to be underway today from 11.30 AM IST have been called off.
While Malaysia match was called off when the pandemic had cast its shadow on the tournament on Tuesday. One of the players from the Malaysian team was tested positive for COVID, which resulted in Malaysia being forced to be absent from at least the first two days of competition.
On Wednesday, it was learned that a member of the Indian team participating in the Asian Champions Trophy has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the cancellation of its match against hosts and defending champions Korea.
Even though the Asian Hockey Federation is yet to come out with a statement, a Hockey India source confirmed that one player has tested positive. The AHF statement is also expected to clear the air on India's participation in the remainder of the tournament.