Why India's hockey matches against Malaysia and South Korea were called off

The Indian women's hockey team started off their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy with a thumping 13-0 victory over Thailand. However, their second fixture against Malaysia and third encounter against South Korea, which was scheduled to be underway today from 11.30 AM IST have been called off.

While Malaysia match was called off when the pandemic had cast its shadow on the tournament on Tuesday. One of the players from the Malaysian team was tested positive for COVID, which resulted in Malaysia being forced to be absent from at least the first two days of competition.

On Wednesday, it was learned that a member of the Indian team participating in the Asian Champions Trophy has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the cancellation of its match against hosts and defending champions Korea.

UPDATE



Due to Covid concerns after yesterday's routine testing, we are saddened to announce that our fixture against South Korea will not be taking place today.



Stay tuned for more updates.

Even though the Asian Hockey Federation is yet to come out with a statement, a Hockey India source confirmed that one player has tested positive. The AHF statement is also expected to clear the air on India's participation in the remainder of the tournament.



"Yes, a player has tested positive so today's game against Korea has been canceled. The AHF will come out with a further statement on the matter," the source told PTI.

According to sources, just like Malaysia, the Indian contingent is likely to undergo quarantine after the positive result.

India is the highest-ranked team taking part as they sit ninth in the International Hockey Federation's women's rankings. Returning from the break after the Olympics, India continued to dominate. The Women's Asian Champions Trophy was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed multiple times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.





