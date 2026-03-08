India Women beat Uruguay 4-0 to start Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 campaign

The Indian women’s hockey team opened their campaign at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 with a commanding 4-0 victory over Uruguay at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Goals from Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Lalremsiami and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal ensured a dominant start for the hosts in the tournament.

India began the match aggressively, creating several circle entries in the opening quarter. An early penalty corner opportunity nearly resulted in a goal after Udita found the net through a variation, but the attempt was ruled out as the shot was deemed too high.

India eventually broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Sunelita Toppo reacted quickest to a rebound from a penalty corner and tapped the ball into the net. The hosts maintained control through the second quarter while Uruguay attempted to respond through counterattacks, but India’s defence held firm.

The second goal arrived in the 40th minute as Sakshi Rana delivered a precise pass into the circle for Ishika, who finished calmly into the bottom corner. Uruguay created a few chances including a penalty corner but were unable to reduce the deficit.

India extended their lead in the third quarter when Rutuja Dadaso Pisal drove forward from the left and set up Lalremsiami, who carried the ball into the circle before scoring a powerful field goal.

Pisal then added the fourth in the 58th minute, dribbling through the middle before striking firmly into the net to seal the win.

India will next face Scotland in their second Pool B match on March 9.