Hockey India names 33-member national camp; Rani Rampal misses out

Veteran hockey star Rani Rampal was once again omitted as Hockey India, on Saturday, named a 33-member core group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, which will be held from 9th April to 13th May 2023 at SAI, Bengaluru.

The camp will help players put in the hard yards to fine-tune their strategies and combinations further ahead of the team's tour to Australia as a preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in China.



“After the last camp in which we were able to establish our baseline for the needed physical output and addressed individual improvements, we’re looking to improve our team structure and tactics. Playing Australia in Australia at the end of this camp will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey,” said Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.

While all the regulars are named in the team, two notable missing names are Rani Rampal and Beauty Dungdung. Veteran Rani Rampal was part of the South Africa Tour in January and registered her name in the scoresheet too.

Young forward Beauty Dungdung was also a part of the team in South Africa and the FIH Nations Cup winning campaign but she is not part of the current list.

Mumtaz Khan who was awarded the Asunta Lakra Award for upcoming women's player of the year for 2022 received her first senior call-up along with the young midfielder Vaishnavi Phalke who was impressive on her debut in South Africa.

Indian Women's Hockey Senior National Camp Core Group

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur.



Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, and Sunelita Toppo.