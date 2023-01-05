Odisha CM announces Rs 1 crore for each player if India win Hockey World Cup

All the members of the Indian hockey team will get an award of Rs 1 crore each if India wins the World Cup, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday.

The CM made this announcement while inaugurating the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela. He interacted with the National Men's Hockey team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village.

Patnaik wished the team the best for the tournament. India have not reached the podium of the World Cup since 1975.

The World Cup Village has been developed within a record nine months and flaunts 225 rooms with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup. The World Cup Village will house the teams and officials of the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Today, Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha interacted with the National Men's Hockey Team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village & announced an award of Rs 1 Cr for each player if #TeamIndia lifts the World Cup. He wished them the very best & hoped they will emerge champions. pic.twitter.com/E1lnShNhfV — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 5, 2023

The 2023 Hockey World Cup will be organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.