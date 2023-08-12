India scripts stunning comeback against Malaysia, wins Asian Champions Trophy

Chennai: Egged by the 9,000-odd supporters and the chants of ‘India, India’, the Indian men's hockey team came back from two goals down to defeat Malaysia 4-3 and win the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai on Saturday.

It looked like a perfect thriller script with ebbs and flows and the ultimate climax. Indian team took the lead, Malaysia equalized, India came back and then, won the title.

Full Time

All matches will be live on Star Sports and Fancode. It will also be live streamed on watch. Hockey for viewing outside of India.#HACT2023#asiahockey pic.twitter.com/sUut15fYQK — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) August 12, 2023

The match started with the Malaysian team displaying superior speed on the flanks and attacking in the very first minute taking India by surprise.



The Malaysian team continued their attack and entered the circle three times as the hosts looked rattled by the attack on the word get-go.

It took India seven minutes to find their rhythm when an aerial ball was trapped by Jarmanpreet Singh but his move is intercepted.

Seconds later, Karthi Selvam was stopped in his tracks and India won their first penalty corner. Jugraj Singh stepped in the absence of the skipper and scored the first goal for India, much to the delight of home fans.

India continued their attack with two moved from the right flank but the Malaysian defence stood strong.

In the 14th minute, Malaysia equalized against the run of the play as Abu Azrai pounced on a loose ball in the Indian circle and scooped it past Krishan Pathak to make it 1-1.

After a thrilling first quarter, Malaysia stepped on the pedestal in the second quarter and earned their first penalty corner in the 17th minute.

Razie Rahim expertly slotted his drag flick in the top of the net to silence the home crowd and give Malaysia a 2-1 lead.

India attacked relentlessly after going behind but the Malaysian defence stood strong. Vivek Sagar Prasad saw his powerful shot saved in the 21st minute and seconds later, Mandeep hit his reverse shot wide.

The stadium fell silent completely in the 28th minute when Muhammad Aminudin converted another penalty corner and gave Malaysihad a two-goal cushion with a 3-1 lead.

The score at halftime read 3-1 in favour of Malaysia and everyone might have written the hosts off but it would be a great disrespect to write off one of the fittest teams in the world.



India regrouped at halt time and came out with a clear strategy to attack in the second half.

India started the third quarter after winning a penalty corner in 33rd minute but Harmanpreet’s drag flick was deflected wide.

Crowd got back to their voice as the local boy Karthi Selvam won another penalty corner in 36th minute but Jugraj Singh flicked it wide.

As the clock ticked, India’s desperation for a goal grew further. In the 40th minute, Akashdeep’s strike hit the back of the net but Umpire ruled it out for an infringement.

As the crowd and the team both grew desperate, Nilakanta Sharma started the move from the midfield and it was expertly passed to Sukhjeet who tripped inside the circle and India was awarded a penalty stroke.

Skipper Harmanpreet didn't disappoint the crowd as he converted the stroke to make it 2-3 raising more hopes of a comeback.

As the clock trickled down towards the end of the third quarter, Gurjant Singh converted from close range to make it 3-3 and send the crowd into ruptures.

With just 15 minutes to play, India came determined in the final quarter with Malaysia looking rattled by those quick goals in the third quarter.

Malaysia also tried their bit to attack but they can only earn one penalty corner which was saved by the Indian defence.

With 10 minutes on the clock, both teams started looking for the winner with the Indian team dominating the possession and attacks.

The magical moment came in the 56th minute when Akashdeep Singh chose the most audcious shot, a tomahawk, to score the winner and send the crowd ina frenzy.

The Indian team held on to the nerves and their slender lead in the last few moments to gift the packed Chennai crowd aa perfect gift on the return of hockey after 16 years.

With this title win, India went past Pakistan to become the most successful team in tournament history with four titles.