FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers: India beat Wales, Qualify for WC - highlights
India face Wales in a key Pool B match at the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad as the hosts aim to strengthen their qualification hopes.
The Indian women’s hockey team secured qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup after defeating Wales 4–1 in their final Pool B match at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad.
Playing in front of a home crowd at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, India delivered a dominant performance, led by a sensational hat-trick from Navneet Kaur. Young forward Sakshi Rana also found the net as the hosts sealed both a semifinal berth and a place at the upcoming World Cup in August.
India opened the scoring in the first quarter when Sakshi Rana capitalised on a scramble inside the circle to give the hosts an early advantage. The Indian side maintained attacking pressure through the second quarter, earning multiple penalty corners.
Navneet Kaur doubled India’s lead with a powerful drag flick before adding another penalty corner conversion soon after, putting the hosts firmly in control heading into the halftime break.
Wales attempted a comeback in the third quarter when Betsan Thomas scored from open play to reduce the deficit. However, India quickly regained their composure and continued to dominate possession while limiting Wales’ opportunities inside the circle.
Navneet Kaur sealed the victory in the final quarter by calmly converting a penalty stroke to complete her hat-trick and confirm India’s qualification for the World Cup.
With the win, India finished their Pool B campaign strongly and progressed to the semifinals of the qualifiers with renewed confidence.
- 11 March 2026 9:19 PM IST
Full Time
The final hooter sounds at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad and India seal an impressive victory. A brace from Navneet Kaur, along with earlier goals, helped the hosts maintain control despite Wales pulling one back in the second half.
India finish strongly to secure all three points in this Pool B clash and qualify for the semifinals.
India 4–1 Wales
- 11 March 2026 9:10 PM IST
Q4 55’ GOAL INDIA!
India are awarded a penalty stroke and Navneet Kaur steps up to take it. She keeps her composure and slots the ball confidently past the goalkeeper to extend India’s lead in the closing minutes.
India 4–1 Wales
- 11 March 2026 9:04 PM IST
Q4 50’ Penalty stroke saved!
Wales are awarded a penalty stroke in the final quarter, offering them a golden chance to cut the deficit. However, the Indian goalkeeper makes a brilliant save, denying Wales and keeping India’s two-goal advantage intact.
India 3–1 Wales
- 11 March 2026 8:59 PM IST
Q4 45’ Final quarter begins
The fourth and final quarter is underway at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad.
- 11 March 2026 8:56 PM IST
Q3 45’ – End of third quarter!
The third quarter comes to a close with India still holding a comfortable advantage. Navneet Kaur’s penalty corner conversion earlier in the half extended the lead before Wales responded through Betsan Thomas.
India will now look to manage the final quarter and protect their lead as Wales search for a way back into the contest.
India 3–1 Wales
- 11 March 2026 8:49 PM IST
Q3 39’ GOAL WALES!
Wales pull one back in the third quarter through Betsan Thomas, who finds the net after a quick attacking move inside the circle. The finish beats the Indian defence and reduces the deficit.
India 3–1 Wales
- 11 March 2026 8:48 PM IST
Q3 38’ Penalty Corner India!
India earn another penalty corner as they continue to apply pressure inside the Welsh circle. The drag flick is struck well but goes straight to the Welsh keeper, who makes a comfortable save to deny the hosts.
India 3–0 Wales
- 11 March 2026 8:43 PM IST
34' - NAVNEET SCORESSS!
Navneet Kaur with the drag flick once again for India and it hits a rusher's feet before going out of bounds. India are handed another PC.
This time Navneet beats the goalkeeper low to her right. Navneet has a brace and India have their third.
IND 3-0 WAL
- 11 March 2026 8:42 PM IST
34' - PC, INDIA!
India launch the ball into the circle from the right flank. There's some chaos and Sakshi Rana eventually runs around the defence before pushing the ball into a defender's foot to earn a penalty corner.
IND 2-0 WAL