FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers: India beat Wales, Qualify for WC - highlights

The Indian women’s hockey team secured qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup after defeating Wales 4–1 in their final Pool B match at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

Playing in front of a home crowd at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, India delivered a dominant performance, led by a sensational hat-trick from Navneet Kaur. Young forward Sakshi Rana also found the net as the hosts sealed both a semifinal berth and a place at the upcoming World Cup in August.

India opened the scoring in the first quarter when Sakshi Rana capitalised on a scramble inside the circle to give the hosts an early advantage. The Indian side maintained attacking pressure through the second quarter, earning multiple penalty corners.

Navneet Kaur doubled India’s lead with a powerful drag flick before adding another penalty corner conversion soon after, putting the hosts firmly in control heading into the halftime break.

Wales attempted a comeback in the third quarter when Betsan Thomas scored from open play to reduce the deficit. However, India quickly regained their composure and continued to dominate possession while limiting Wales’ opportunities inside the circle.

Navneet Kaur sealed the victory in the final quarter by calmly converting a penalty stroke to complete her hat-trick and confirm India’s qualification for the World Cup.

With the win, India finished their Pool B campaign strongly and progressed to the semifinals of the qualifiers with renewed confidence.

