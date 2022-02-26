Hockey
Women's Hockey Pro League LIVE: India take on Spain at home — Live Score, Goals, Updates, Blog
Team India are playing their first home match of the Hockey Pro League campaign against Spain.
The Indian women's hockey team is taking on Spain in the first of two legs at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 on Saturday.
Team India started their maiden Pro League campaign on a high, winning both their games against China. Spain, who are also competing at the Pro League for the first time, played their opening two games against The Netherlands. While they suffered a 0-1 loss in their first game, they managed to push the second game to a shoot-out, with a 2-2 draw, getting 1 point.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 26 Feb 2022 12:19 PM GMT
Half-Time: India 1-1 Spain
Janneke Schopmann's bellowing voice rings across the stadium as she urges the Indian team to hold their line. Alvarez gets another Spanish shot going just wide of goal.
Statistics from the first half heavily tilt towards Spain. Segu and Jyoti the goal scorers in the 1st 30 minutes.
- 26 Feb 2022 12:12 PM GMT
25' - India 1-1 Spain, Spanish attacks keep threatening
Spain earn the first PC of the 2nd Quarter too, but the Indian defence again gets bodies in the way, at the cost of personal safety. Savita saves again! Navjot pushes the ball away out of danger. Spain still the team on the ascendancy.
Jimenez with a ferocious shot! Rattles the framework of the Indian goal.
- 26 Feb 2022 12:06 PM GMT
20' - India 1-1 Spain
What a comeback! India hit back instantly! Some artistic build-up and Jyoti gets it across the line. A first ever international goal for Jyoti!
Two quick goals change the complexion of the match. India 1-1 Spain in 2nd Quarter.
- 26 Feb 2022 12:04 PM GMT
17' - Spain 1-0 India
India restart the match in the 2nd Quarter. Some more penetration from the Indian team as we start the 2nd Quarter, but Segu goes on a solo run as Spain counter-attack. Segu, one on one against Savita, sends her the wrong way and scores! Spain 1-0 after 17 minutes.
Was there a back stick involved in that goal?
- 26 Feb 2022 11:58 AM GMT
End of 1st Quarter: India 0-0 Spain
Iglesias flashes a half cross half shot across the Indian goal as the home team stave off more pressure.
Vandana causes some problems as the first quarter comes to an end. A crowd in the Spanish circle as we go into the 14th minute. Spain have dominated the 1st quarter with India having some forays forward, but the score, crucially remains goalless.
- 26 Feb 2022 11:51 AM GMT
8' - Neha gets a rare Indian attack going
The PC rolls harmlessly wide, but Spain continue building their attacks from the back. Savita pulls off a high save. The ball hovers near India's circle as Spain continue to build pressure.
Neha now makes a solo run into the Spanish circle but is eventually thrown off course.
- 26 Feb 2022 11:47 AM GMT
4' - Spain earn first PC of match
Spain with the first convincing attacks of the match. A shot ripples the side netting of Savita's goal. Spain attack again, India get bodies back into their circle but have to concede the first PC of the match.
- 26 Feb 2022 11:42 AM GMT
India vs Spain: Match begins
As the sun goes down on the Kalinga stadium, the Indian attack line gets the match underway. Spain take possession and build from the back in the 1st minute.
- 26 Feb 2022 11:38 AM GMT
First home match for India since 2019
The first home match for the Indian women since 2019. The Kalinga stadium in Odisha welcomes the two teams with the national anthems.
- 26 Feb 2022 11:27 AM GMT
India vs Spain: Match set to begin
Minutes till kick-off.