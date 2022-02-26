Log In
Hockey

Women's Hockey Pro League LIVE: India take on Spain at home — Live Score, Goals, Updates, Blog

Team India are playing their first home match of the Hockey Pro League campaign against Spain.

Womens Hockey Pro League LIVE: India take on Spain at home — Live Score, Goals, Updates, Blog
Team India are playing their first match on home soil since 2019 (Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-26T17:49:18+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team is taking on Spain in the first of two legs at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 on Saturday.

Team India started their maiden Pro League campaign on a high, winning both their games against China. Spain, who are also competing at the Pro League for the first time, played their opening two games against The Netherlands. While they suffered a 0-1 loss in their first game, they managed to push the second game to a shoot-out, with a 2-2 draw, getting 1 point.

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India FIH Hockey Pro League Indian womens hockey National hockey team women 
