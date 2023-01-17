Hockey
India wins 7-0 against South Africa: Highlights
India doled out another dominating defeat to South Africa.
After their 5-1 win in the first match, India has won their second match against South Africa with a thumping 7-0 win!
The first half saw a dominant display from the visitors as the hosts just couldn't get the ball off of India. With a couple of goals in quick succession, India went into the half time with a 6-0 lead.
The final goal was scored in the fourth quarter as India took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series against South Africa.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 17 Jan 2023 4:29 PM GMT
India wins!!!
India wins their second match against South Africa!
FT: RSA 0-7 IND
- 17 Jan 2023 4:13 PM GMT
Fourth quarter left!
South Africa will have to be really effective if they want to get something out of this game.
- 17 Jan 2023 4:07 PM GMT
Halfway through the third quarter!
India still cruising with the six-goal lead!
- 17 Jan 2023 3:40 PM GMT
Half time!
India go into the half time with a comfortable lead!
HT: RSA 0-6 IND
- 17 Jan 2023 3:35 PM GMT
Vandana gets herself on the scoresheet!
Just after Navneet Kaur's goal, it is Vandana Katariya who scores another for India.
RSA 0-6 IND
- 17 Jan 2023 3:35 PM GMT
INDIA CANNOT STOP SCORING!!!
From a penalty corner, after a good save from the RSA goalie, the ball was passed to Navneet Kaur who shot in with vigour!
RSA 0-5 IND
- 17 Jan 2023 3:32 PM GMT
ONE MORE INDIA!!!
Brilliant run from Rani down the right flank to cross it for Sangita Kumari, who taps it inside the goal!
RSA 0-4 IND
- 17 Jan 2023 3:28 PM GMT
TWO GOALS IN A MINUTE FOR INDIA!!!
Monica and Rani Rampal add to India's tally with their goals!
RSA 0-3 IND