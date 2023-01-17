India wins 7-0 against South Africa: Highlights

After their 5-1 win in the first match, India has won their second match against South Africa with a thumping 7-0 win!

The first half saw a dominant display from the visitors as the hosts just couldn't get the ball off of India. With a couple of goals in quick succession, India went into the half time with a 6-0 lead.

The final goal was scored in the fourth quarter as India took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series against South Africa.

As it happened: