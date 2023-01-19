Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
India v/s South Africa LIVE: Women's team eye a third win on trot- Updates, Scores, Blog, Results
Can the Indian women's hockey team beat South Africa for the third time in a row? Stay tuned to find out!
India faces South Africa in their third match of the four-match series. Can India win once again and clinch the series?
Stay tuned to find out all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
2023-01-19 14:30:11
- 19 Jan 2023 4:32 PM GMT
INDIA WINS!!!
FT: RSA 0-4 IND
- 19 Jan 2023 4:10 PM GMT
INDIA ADDS ANOTHER ONE!!!
RSA 0-4 IND
- 19 Jan 2023 4:01 PM GMT
India still leading in the third quarter!
While South Africa haven't been able to get a goal in, India still leads with their three goals with four minutes to go.
- 19 Jan 2023 3:38 PM GMT
Half time!
HT: RSA 0-3 IND
- 19 Jan 2023 3:16 PM GMT
First quarter up!
India leads with that single goal!
- 19 Jan 2023 3:04 PM GMT
India takes the lead early on!
Just a few minutes in and the visitors have taken a lead!
RSA 0-1 IND
Next Story