FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers: India share spoils with Scotland - Highlights

The Indian women’s hockey team take on Scotland in their second Pool B match at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Monday.

India come into the match with confidence after opening their campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over Uruguay. Goals from Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal secured a convincing start for the hosts in front of the home crowd.

Scotland, meanwhile, will look to challenge the in-form Indian side and disrupt their rhythm in what promises to be an important group-stage encounter.

Highlights: