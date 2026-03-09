Hockey
FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers: India share spoils with Scotland - Highlights
India take on Scotland in their second Pool B match at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026.
The Indian women’s hockey team take on Scotland in their second Pool B match at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Monday.
India come into the match with confidence after opening their campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over Uruguay. Goals from Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal secured a convincing start for the hosts in front of the home crowd.
Scotland, meanwhile, will look to challenge the in-form Indian side and disrupt their rhythm in what promises to be an important group-stage encounter.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 9 March 2026 9:20 PM IST
Full Time!
The final hooter sounds at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad and the points are shared after a closely fought contest. India had taken the lead through Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo, but Scotland responded in the second half to level the scores.
India 2–2 Scotland
- 9 March 2026 9:02 PM IST
Q4 46’ Penalty Corner India
India earn a penalty corner early in the final quarter and look to regain the lead. The routine is attempted from the top of the circle, but the effort fails to trouble the Scottish defence and the chance goes begging.
India 2–2 Scotland
- 9 March 2026 8:54 PM IST
Q3 43’ – End-to-End Action
Both sides are pushing hard in search of the go-ahead goal. India look to build through quick attacks into the circle, while Scotland are also threatening on the counter as the contest remains finely balanced.
India 2–2 Scotland
- 9 March 2026 8:44 PM IST
Q3 33’ GOAL SCOTLAND!
Scotland draw level early in the third quarter. A well-worked move from open play inside the circle sees Fiona Burnet find the back of the net, finishing calmly to bring the visitors back into the contest.
India 2–2 Scotland
- 9 March 2026 8:40 PM IST
Q3 30’ Second Half Begins
The third quarter gets underway at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground as India restart proceedings. The hosts will look to build on their lead, while Scotland aim to respond quickly in the second half.
India 2–1 Scotland
- 9 March 2026 8:30 PM IST
Half-Time!
The hooter sounds to bring the first half to a close at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad. Scotland took the early lead from a penalty corner, but India responded strongly in the second quarter with goals from Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo to turn the game around.
India 2–1 Scotland
- 9 March 2026 8:29 PM IST
Q2 29’ GOAL CONFIRMED!
The video referral is reviewed and the goal stands. Sunelita Toppo’s penalty corner strike is confirmed, giving India the lead. Scotland lose their referral following the unsuccessful review.
India 2–1 Scotland
- 9 March 2026 8:26 PM IST
Q2 29’ GOAL INDIA… Review Taken!
India find the net from a penalty corner as Sunelita Toppo fires home with a strong finish from close range after the set-piece routine. However, Scotland have immediately asked for a video referral, and the decision is now under review.
India 2–1 Scotland (Goal under review)
- 9 March 2026 8:21 PM IST
Q2 26’ Scotland on Top!
Scotland enjoying a strong spell of possession at the moment, pressing high and moving the ball well inside India’s half. The visitors look the more threatening side in this phase as India work to regain control.
India 1–1 Scotland