Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 LIVE: India faces host Malaysia - Scores, Updates Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian junior hockey team's Sultan of Johor Cup match against host Malaysia.
Indian junior men's hockey team faces host Malaysia in its second match at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor, Malaysia, on Saturday. The Indian team played out a 3-3 draw against Pakistan in its opening match on Friday.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
2023-10-28 12:12:35
- 28 Oct 2023 12:24 PM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sultan of Johor Cup
India takes on hosts Malaysia in the match starting at 6:05pm
