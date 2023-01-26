Hockey World Cup 2023: India v/s Japan fails to get slot on Star Sports Network

India's 9-16th classification match at the Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 currently stands 0-0 at half time. However, those without a Disney+ Hotstar subscription will be running around to get one, or perhaps ringing up their friends for their passwords.

The reason?

Star Sports network, India's official television broadcaster of the World Cup, isn't showing the match in any of the channels. India's crossover fixture against New Zealand was the last match of the hosts which was shown by the official broadcasters.

This is amazing @StarSportsIndia no telecast of India's game #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 while v see some random years old iviews on ur multiple channels. No classification matches. @TheHockeyIndia whatta way 2 promote d game @sports_odisha 👏👏👏 dikhega hi nahi to khak bikega? — Uthra 🇮🇳 (@OnTheSportField) January 26, 2023

However, on a quick surf through the television's menu, one can find the likes of the Indian Super League's match featuring FC Goa and East Bengal, the Indian cricket feature show 'The Captain's Legacy', and English Premier League content getting a slot during India's hockey match at the World Cup.



While the ISL match is understandable, surely Star could give precedence to a Hockey World Cup match than a cricket feature or the EPL?

Funnily enough, the World Cup finally got a slot on the Select 2 channels. Unfortunately, it was the highlights of the India and Spain group stage match!