Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE: India up against Chile- Blog, updates
Catch LIVE updates as India begin their FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign against Chile in Chennai.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of India’s opening match at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025.
The hosts begin their Pool B campaign against Chile at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, aiming for a strong start in front of their home crowd.
Led by captain Rohit, the Indian Colts carry high expectations as they look to recapture the Junior World Cup title for the first time since 2016.
Stay tuned for real time updates.
LIVE UPDATES:
- 28 Nov 2025 3:50 PM GMT
Q2 | 24’ INDIA MAKE IT 3!
India extend their lead as Dilraj Singh fires home from a well-worked PC routine. The drag-flick beats the Chilean keeper cleanly, and the hosts are cruising at 3–0 with the momentum firmly on their side.
- 28 Nov 2025 3:45 PM GMT
Q2 | 21’ GOAL INDIA! Rosan gets his second of the night
India double their lead and it’s Rosan again! A brilliant ball played from the mid-line released a teammate on the left flank, who slid a precise pass across the circle. Rosan, completely unmarked, swept it home with ease. India in full control now.
- 28 Nov 2025 3:41 PM GMT
Q2 | 17’ GOAL INDIA!
Breakthrough for the hosts! Rosan produces a brilliant finish inside the circle, smashing home India’s first goal of the tournament. Chennai erupts as India finally turn their dominance into a deserved lead.
- 28 Nov 2025 3:35 PM GMT
Q1 | 15’ Penalty Corner for India… Saved! End of the First Quarter!
India win their first PC of the match right at the end of the opening quarter, but the Chilean goalkeeper stands firm to deny the hosts. The whistle goes moments later, bringing Q1 to a close. India have dominated possession but are still searching for the opening goal.
- 28 Nov 2025 3:26 PM GMT
10' India on the front foot as Chile try to break the press!
India have started with intent, pushing numbers high and squeezing Chile deep inside their own half. The visitors are struggling to play out cleanly, repeatedly running into India’s disciplined press. Early signs of dominance from the hosts as they look for the first breakthrough.
- 28 Nov 2025 3:17 PM GMT
AND WE’RE UNDERWAY! The ball is rolling in Chennai!
India get the first pushback as the crowd erupts. High energy, loud drums, and a perfect atmosphere to kick off the Junior World Cup campaign. Let’s see how the hosts settle into the early exchanges.
- 28 Nov 2025 3:10 PM GMT
It’s a full house in Chennai for the opener!
The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium is packed to the rafters as fans pour in to cheer the Indian Colts. The atmosphere is electric, drums are rolling, and the energy is exactly what the home side would have hoped for as they step onto the field for their first match of the tournament.
- 28 Nov 2025 2:17 PM GMT
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India’s opening match at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025!
The hosts begin their campaign against Chile in Chennai, carrying high expectations and strong momentum into this home World Cup.
Stay tuned for real-time updates, key moments, goals, and expert insight as India look to start their Pool B journey on a winning note.