Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE: India up against Chile- Blog, updates

Catch LIVE updates as India begin their FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign against Chile in Chennai.

Mens Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE: India up against Chile- Blog, updates
X

FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025, India Kick Off Campaign Against Chile in Chennai (Photo credit: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 Nov 2025 3:50 PM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of India’s opening match at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025.

The hosts begin their Pool B campaign against Chile at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, aiming for a strong start in front of their home crowd.

Led by captain Rohit, the Indian Colts carry high expectations as they look to recapture the Junior World Cup title for the first time since 2016.

Stay tuned for real time updates.

LIVE UPDATES:

Live Updates

2025-11-28 14:00:40
>Load More
HockeyHockey IndiaHockey World Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick