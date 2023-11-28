India faces Canada in the opener at FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023

As the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 ignites anticipation, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team gears up for a thrilling opener against Canada on November 29 in Santiago, Chile.



Eager to make their mark after securing a commendable fourth place in the 2022 edition, India, the bronze medallist of the 2013 edition, stand poised to commence their journey in Pool C, a challenging group that includes 2022 runners-up Germany, Belgium, and their first opponents, Canada.

With the opening clash against Canada, India aim to set the tempo early on. Their previous encounters against Canada have seen India triumph in all three games, a statistic that adds fervour to their motivation.

Moreover, India's triumphant capture of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 title in Kakamigahara, Japan earlier this year stands as a significant psychological advantage as they step into the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023.



Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team captain Preeti exuded confidence ahead of their opening game and stated, "We are entering the tournament with determination and focus. Our team's preparation has been intensive, and we're keen to translate that into our performance on the field. Playing against Canada in the opener is a chance for us to set the momentum for our campaign."

Coach Tushar Khandker echoed this sentiment, emphasising the team's readiness, saying, "Our players have trained rigorously and are mentally prepared for the challenges ahead. We respect every opponent and are looking forward to a strong start against Canada."

When and where to watch

The live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and live telecast on Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD at 11:30 PM IST, on November 29.

Tournament format

The top two sides in the Pool stage will secure direct spots in the quarterfinals.

After the Canada game, India will face formidable Germany on November 30, followed by a crucial encounter against Belgium on December 2, culminating in the group stage battles.

India schedule

Vs Canada on November 29

Vs Germany on November 30

Vs Belgium on December 2

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final of the tournament will take place on December 6, 8 and 10.