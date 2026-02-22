India go down in shootout against Australia in FIH Pro League Hobart Leg

India suffered a narrow 4-5 penalty shootout defeat to Australia after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the Hobart leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Sunday.

Amit Rohidas gave India the lead in the 15th minute with a well-executed dragflick from a penalty corner. Despite Australia dominating possession in the first half, India remained organised defensively and carried their one-goal advantage into the break.

Rintala’s brace forces shootout

Jugraj Singh doubled India’s lead in the 43rd minute, converting another penalty corner to put the visitors in control. However, Australia responded strongly in the final quarter.

Joel Rintala reduced the deficit in the 47th minute from a set-piece and later struck again in the 56th minute, levelling the scores at 2-2 with his second penalty corner conversion of the evening.

India’s defence, including a crucial goal-line clearance by Yashdeep Siwach, and goalkeeper Mohith’s late double save ensured the match proceeded to a shootout.

Both teams converted their first four attempts in a tense decider. However, Aditya Arjun Lalage was denied by Australian goalkeeper Jed Snowden on India’s fifth attempt, handing the hosts a 5-4 shootout victory.

India will next face Spain on February 24 in their third match of the Hobart leg.