Hockey
FIH Men's Pro League LIVE: India vs Argentina- Score, Updates, Blog
Follow live updates, score and commentary from the India vs Argentina FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 match at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.
The Indian men’s hockey team have one final opportunity to salvage pride in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League as they face Argentina in the return fixture today at 7:30 PM.
After a challenging stretch at home, Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates will be desperate to sign off with a performance that reflects their true potential. The hosts are still searching for their first points of this leg, and the memory of the 0–8 defeat to the same opposition earlier this week remains fresh.
While the scoreline was harsh, India showed far more character in their most recent outing against Belgium, fighting back from two goals down before eventually going down 2–4.
Stay with us for the live score:
Live Updates
- 15 Feb 2026 8:01 PM IST
Q1, 12’ GOAL ARGENTINA!
Argentina take an early lead and it’s a moment of real quality from Tomas Domene! The forward unleashes a stunning field effort that flies into the top corner over the head of India keeper, giving the Indian goalkeeper no chance. A superb finish and the visitors are ahead in the opening minutes.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:57 PM IST
Q1, 11’ India under early pressure!
India have spent much of the opening minutes chasing possession, with Argentina controlling the tempo. The visitors are probing around the circle, but the Indian defence has held firm so far, making crucial interceptions to keep the score level.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:50 PM IST
Q1, 6’ Free hit Argentina!
Argentina earn an early free hit as they look to move the ball quickly into the Indian half and build their first real attacking phase of the match. India drop back into shape, ready to close the space.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:48 PM IST
Q1: Pushback!
We’re underway in Rourkela. India, dressed in their white kits, start from right to left, looking to set the early tempo as the opening quarter begins.
- 15 Feb 2026 7:09 PM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Hockey Pro League clash between India and Argentina!
This is India’s final match of the home leg, and Harmanpreet Singh & Co. will be eager to turn the tide after a run of difficult results. With the reverse fixture against Argentina, the side that handed them a heavy defeat earlier in the week, the hosts have a chance to respond, restore confidence, and give the home crowd something to cheer about.
Argentina, meanwhile, arrive with strong form.
Pushback is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, and we’ll bring you live updates throughout the evening.
Stay tuned! 🏑