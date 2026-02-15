 FIH Men's Pro League LIVE: India vs Argentina- Score, Updates, Blog

The Indian men’s hockey team have one final opportunity to salvage pride in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League as they face Argentina in the return fixture today at 7:30 PM.



After a challenging stretch at home, Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates will be desperate to sign off with a performance that reflects their true potential. The hosts are still searching for their first points of this leg, and the memory of the 0–8 defeat to the same opposition earlier this week remains fresh.

While the scoreline was harsh, India showed far more character in their most recent outing against Belgium, fighting back from two goals down before eventually going down 2–4.

Stay with us for the live score:











