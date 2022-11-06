Hockey
FIH Pro League: India beat Spain on penalties - Highlights
India won the penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in normal time. With this result, India go to the top of the FIH Pro League points table.
FIH Pro League: India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in normal time in the Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to give India a 2-0 lead before Spain struck back twice to take the match into a penalty shootout. Krishan Pathak, who had an amazing game, continued his form into the penalties as he pulled off three saves while all of Harmanpreet, Abhishek and Rajkumar scored.
With this result, India climb to the top of the table with 10 points from 4 matches.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 6 Nov 2022 3:28 PM GMT
India win 3-1 on penalties as Krishan Pathak stars
Shamser's goal is crossed out. Spain score. Abhishek scores. Spain need to score all their goals now.
And Pathak saves the 4th attempt by Spain. India win! They win 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in normal time. That also means India get a bonus point. They climb to the top of the FIH Pro League points table.
- 6 Nov 2022 3:23 PM GMT
India go 2-0 up in shootout
Harmanpreet and Rajkumar score for India. Spain draw two no goals as Pathak saves both.
- 6 Nov 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Shootout - Harmanpreet to go first for India, Pathak in Indian goal
60 minutes couldn't separate India and Spain. Now down to 10 penalties.
- 6 Nov 2022 3:15 PM GMT
End of 60 minutes: IND 2-2 ESP
Now Jugraj concedes a PC with little more than a minute to go. India have lost their zip after having conceded twice. Spain with all the tailwind.
Pathak saves the shot from the PC! What a game he's had! Exactly opposite to Jugraj's unfortunate performance.
28 seconds to go - Another PC for Spain. Again, the ball goes through all the defenders, and again Pathak saves! Another PC. Miralles shoots. Just wide.
End of normal time. We're going to the shootout!
- 6 Nov 2022 3:08 PM GMT
55' - Goal! It's 2-2
Oh Jugraj! Pathak makes a great save but his save is deflected off his defender's foot. Jugraj left standing helplessly, Pathak left grasping thin air as he tries to leap to make a second save. Spain celebrate. Amat the scorer. The crowd has gone silent.
IND 2-2 ESP
- 6 Nov 2022 3:02 PM GMT
52' - India under pressure
Sukhjeet with some fine defensive work to block out a Spanish attack on the edge of the circle.
PC given against Dilpreet for dangerous play. India are unimpressed. But still, have no Reviews left. Under the cosh, India call out Amit Rohidas from the dugout - the specialist runner. Pathak saves, India breathes once more.
IND 2-1 ESP
- 6 Nov 2022 2:58 PM GMT
50' - IND 2-1 ESP
Harmanpreet loses his cool with the referee as Spain keep on winning PCs. India have already lost their Review and have no way to change his mind.
Quiet a few green cards being flashed now. Looks like we're set for a frantic last 10 minutes.
- 6 Nov 2022 2:52 PM GMT
End of Q3: IND 2-1 ESP
15 minutes to go. Can Spain pull ahead?
- 6 Nov 2022 2:47 PM GMT
43' - Spain finally score a goal
Finally Pathak is beaten. Marc Miralles shoots to his left and finally Spain score.
Sukhjeet with a counter attack immediately at the other end. Strong attack. Just wide off goal. Will this goal by Spain change the speed of the match?
IND 2-1 ESP
- 6 Nov 2022 2:42 PM GMT
40' - IND 2-0 ESP
Krishan Pathak makes a couple of amazing saves in Q3. First with his left palm and then a few minutes later, with his upraised stick as a shot off a PC cannons towards the Indian goal.
Jugraj now off the field with a yellow card. Not been the best of days disciplinarily for India, but they haven't put a foot wrong otherwise.