Hockey

FIH Pro League: India beat Spain on penalties - Highlights

India won the penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in normal time. With this result, India go to the top of the FIH Pro League points table.

FIH Pro League: India beat Spain on penalties - Highlights
Harmanpreet Singh has been leading India from the front in the FIH Pro League. (HI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-06T21:02:46+05:30

FIH Pro League: India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in normal time in the Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to give India a 2-0 lead before Spain struck back twice to take the match into a penalty shootout. Krishan Pathak, who had an amazing game, continued his form into the penalties as he pulled off three saves while all of Harmanpreet, Abhishek and Rajkumar scored.

With this result, India climb to the top of the table with 10 points from 4 matches.

As it happened:

Live Updates

FIH Hockey Pro League Hockey Hockey India Indian Hockey 
