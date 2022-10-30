Hockey
India vs Spain, FIH Pro League LIVE: IND 1-2 ESP - Live Score, Updates, Blog
India began their FIH Pro League campaign by beating New Zealand 4-3. Can they remain at the top of the points table by beating Spain?
FIH Pro League Live: India take on Spain in their second match of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro league 2022-2023 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Earlier, India scored twice in the fourth quarter to beat New Zealand 4-3 in the opening game. Can they continue their winning run?
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2022 2:16 PM GMT
28' - Harmanpreet scores!
Harmanpreet Singh converts! Leading from the front.
India 1-2 Spain, with 2 minutes left in the half.
- 30 Oct 2022 2:13 PM GMT
27' - Spain score again
Spain continue mounting a storm of PCs. And with 3 minutes left in the 2nd Quarter, Marc Miralles scores from a PC. Sreejesh gets a deflection into the top corner.
India 0-2 Spain
- 30 Oct 2022 2:03 PM GMT
17' - Spain get first goal of match
Sreejesh comes in at the beginning of Q2, and concedes straightaway. Spain get a PC and and convert one finally! Eduardo de Ignacio the goalscorer.
After 17 minutes, it's India 0-1 Spain.
- 30 Oct 2022 1:58 PM GMT
End of Q1: India 0-0 Spain
India started the match on the stronger note, but Spain have grown into the game. All goalless with 15 minutes gone.
- 30 Oct 2022 1:56 PM GMT
13' - Krishan Pathak keeps scores level
Krishan Pathak pulls off a fine save to keep the scores level. Off a PC, he is pulled into action once again. Again, he saves. Off the second PC, again Pathak saves.
IND 0-0 ESP
- 30 Oct 2022 1:50 PM GMT
10' - IND 0-0 ESP
Dilpreet finds himself with the ball in the circle with some space, but a desperate lunge from the Spanish keeper pushes the ball away.
Still only the initial parries by both the sides, both teams finding their rhythm.
- 30 Oct 2022 1:44 PM GMT
5' - IND 0-0 ESP
Mandeep almost gets his stick to a hopeful ball extended into the Spanish circle. Spain look to build up their attacks, shading the possession at the moment.
- 30 Oct 2022 1:41 PM GMT
India vs Spain: Formations
Match begins.
- 30 Oct 2022 1:36 PM GMT
Match set to begin
The teams are out. All set for the match.