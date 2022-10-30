Log In
Hockey

India vs Spain, FIH Pro League LIVE: IND 1-2 ESP - Live Score, Updates, Blog

India began their FIH Pro League campaign by beating New Zealand 4-3. Can they remain at the top of the points table by beating Spain?

India vs Spain, FIH Pro League LIVE: IND 1-2 ESP - Live Score, Updates, Blog
The Indian hockey team are currently on 3 points after 1 match, at the top of the points table. (HI)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-30T19:47:22+05:30

FIH Pro League Live: India take on Spain in their second match of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro league 2022-2023 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Earlier, India scored twice in the fourth quarter to beat New Zealand 4-3 in the opening game. Can they continue their winning run?

Live Updates

Hockey FIH Hockey Pro League Hockey India 
