Junior Asia Cup Final, India vs Pakistan: Preview, Stats, When and where to watch

India and Pakistan, meeting in the Men's Junior Asia Hockey Cup final in Oman on Thursday, have been without doubt the top two sides of this tournament. The final will begin at 9:30 pm IST and will be streamed on the Watch.Hockey app.

Both teams are unbeaten so far, and have routed opponents in all games except the 1-1 draw the two teams played against each other in the group stages.

Road to the final

India - 18-0 vs Chinese Taipei, 3-1 vs Japan, 1-1 vs Pakistan, 17-0 vs Thailand

Pakistan - 15-1 vs Chinese Taipei, 9-0 vs Thailand, 1-1 vs India, 3-2 vs Japan

Head-to-head record in Junior Asia Cup

But the deadlock between India and Pakistan's junior hockey sides is not limited to this campaign. Even in the history of the Junior Asia Cup, they are the two most successful sides, with little to choose between them at the moment.

Both sides have 3 titles each - allowing Korea and Malaysia to claim just one each in between.

Pakistan have finished as runners-up thrice (1987, 1992, 1996) while India have finished runners-up twice (1996, 2000)

The last time there was a Junior Asia Cup final, back in 2015, was also between India and Pakistan. Current senior team captain Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals in a 6-2 win for the Indian junior team back then.

In all competitions since 2011, the India junior hockey team and the Pakistan junior hockey team have met 8 times, with India winning 5 times, Pakistan winning once, and 2 matches ending in a tie.

Top Scorers in Junior Asia Cup 2023

9 goals - Kumpei Yasuda (Japan), Abdul Rehman (Pakistan)

7 goals - Araijeet Singh Hundal (India)

6 goals - Dhami Boby Singh (India), Angad Singh (India), Uttam Singh (India)

When and where to watch

The India vs Pakistan final will begin at 9:30 pm IST and will be streamed on the Watch.Hockey app. You can also follow live updates on The Bridge.