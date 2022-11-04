Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

India vs New Zealand, FIH Pro League LIVE: IND 1-1 NZ in Q1 - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

India beat New Zealand in their previous meeting but then lost to Spain, thus lying at 2nd spot on the points table.

India vs New Zealand, FIH Pro League LIVE: IND 1-1 NZ in Q1 - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Mandeep Singh (second from right) has been one of the top performers for India in this campaign. (HI) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-04T19:21:13+05:30

Hockey Pro League LIVE: Can India bounce back from their 2-3 defeat to Spain by beating New Zealand on Friday? The Indian men's hockey team is currently on 2nd spot with 3 points from 3 matches as the Pro League serves as an ideal campaign leading up to the Hockey World Cup.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India FIH Hockey Pro League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X