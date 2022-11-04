Hockey
India vs New Zealand, FIH Pro League LIVE: IND 1-1 NZ in Q1 - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
India beat New Zealand in their previous meeting but then lost to Spain, thus lying at 2nd spot on the points table.
Hockey Pro League LIVE: Can India bounce back from their 2-3 defeat to Spain by beating New Zealand on Friday? The Indian men's hockey team is currently on 2nd spot with 3 points from 3 matches as the Pro League serves as an ideal campaign leading up to the Hockey World Cup.
- 4 Nov 2022 1:51 PM GMT
7' - Harmanpreet scores! IND 1-1 NZ
Harmanpreet with a strong drag flick! Saved. Another PC. Harmanpreet fumbles but somehow gets the ball through. Another PC. Third attempt. Goal! This time, Harmanpreet scores! It took him three attempts but India have found their equaliser.
- 4 Nov 2022 1:48 PM GMT
6' - India win first PC of match
Shamser gets the crowd roaring with a dribbling run down the left flank. Then Karthi, back in the mix today, gets close to the Kiwi goal, but his attempt is kept out.
Rabichandra gets his team the first PC of the day with 6 minutes gone.
- 4 Nov 2022 1:44 PM GMT
1' - Goal for New Zealand!
India caught napping. Simon Child puts the ball in the net in the first minute of the match! The Indian defenders left looking at each other in helplessness.
- 4 Nov 2022 1:41 PM GMT
India Formation
Match set to start now!
- 4 Nov 2022 1:39 PM GMT
Exclusive interaction with India coach
Here's what the Indian coach Graham Reid told us ahead of today's match:
- 4 Nov 2022 1:33 PM GMT
IND vs NZ: Head to head
India have the edge in the H2H battle vs New Zealand.
- 4 Nov 2022 1:24 PM GMT
Highlights from last match
With a few minutes to go for today's match, here's how India lost to Spain:
- 4 Nov 2022 1:22 PM GMT
India's captain wants to set up base in Odisha
Harmanpreet's goals haven't dried up since becoming captain of the team. At the press conference yesterday, he was at his humorous best.