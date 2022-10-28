Hockey
India vs New Zealand, FIH Pro League LIVE: IND 1-1 NZ after Q2 - Live Score, Updates, Blog
India begin their FIH Pro League campaign with a match against New Zealand in Bhubaneswar. Follow Live:
FIH Pro League LIVE: India take on New Zealand in the opening game of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro league 2022-2023 on Friday in Bhubaneswar. Harmanpreet Singh has been named captain for the upcoming matches, as India look to match their 3rd place finish from last time.
Live Updates
- 28 Oct 2022 2:16 PM GMT
28' - IND 1-1 NZ
Next minute, there's another PC for New Zealand. Lane hits the shot again, but Pathak saves this time.
Abhishek sets up another Indian attack, but the Kiwi keeper does well to keep scores level.
- 28 Oct 2022 2:11 PM GMT
23' - NZ score through penalty stroke; IND 1-1 NZ
Dilpreet's pass pierces the entire Kiwi defence but none of India's forwards can get any stick to it.
NZ get a Penalty corner, their first, after 22 minutes. And it turns into a penalty stroke as the ball strikes one of the Indian defenders on the goalline. Sam Lane converts the penalty. It's all level at 1-1.
- 28 Oct 2022 2:04 PM GMT
20' - IND 1-0 NZ
Some silken passes threaded through in the Indian midfield to being the 2nd Quarter.
At the other end, New Zealand launch their strongest attack yet. The ball flies over the right goalpost by inches with Sreejesh left for dead.
- 28 Oct 2022 1:58 PM GMT
Q1: Mandeep scores! IND 1-0 NZ
With one minute left on the clock, Mandeep Mor slaps in a goal! The first goal of the FIH Pro League season. Mandeep with a powerful shot in Kalinga Stadium gets the scoring underway. It was an amazing goal. What a pass it was from Nilakanta to find Mandeep unmarked in the circle though!
At end of Q1, India have a 1-0 lead.
- 28 Oct 2022 1:55 PM GMT
13' - India earn match's first PC
Another strong Indian attack! Abhishek now tries to punt down a pass after a run towards goal from the right flank, but the Black Sticks get a stick to ball first.
Now, Dilpreet earns a Penalty corner, with 2 minutes left in Q1. Shamser gets a shot on goal. Saved. A frantic end to the Q1.
- 28 Oct 2022 1:51 PM GMT
10' - IND 0-0 NZ
India begin to get a few counter-attacks going. Shamsher making his presence felt in the midfield. In the 7th minute, we have our first shot on goal. And it is on the Indian goal.
A wonderful long ball finds the debutant Raheel unmarked on the left. He dribbles across goal, but passes into no man's land.
- 28 Oct 2022 1:45 PM GMT
5'- IND 0-0 NZ
New Zealand on the attack in the early minutes. The crowd shrieks every time India has the ball. A few long balls attempted, but no luck so far.