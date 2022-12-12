Hockey
FIH Hockey Nations Cup: India beat Japan 2-1 — Highlights
FIH Hockey Women's Nations League: India beat Japan 2-1 to almost seal their semifinal spot. They had earlier beaten Chile 3-1. India have gone to the top of Pool B with 6 points from 2 games. Only a miracle can now knock India out.
Salima Tete's early goal in Q1 and Beauty Dungdung's first ever official goal for India gave India a 2-0 lead. Japan tried to fight back, but India held their nerves in the final few minutes to hold out.
As it happened:
- 12 Dec 2022 3:59 PM GMT
Full Time: India beat Japan 2-1
Salima Tete loses the ball in a dangerous place in the final minute, but India survive! The hooter rings out. India win 2-1 and remain at the top of Pool B. Their semi spot is almost guaranteed. They will next play against South Africa on Tuesday.
- 12 Dec 2022 3:57 PM GMT
58' - Tense moments for India.
Vandana mounts an attack of her own, but she too looks tired. Wednesday's rest day will be of utmost importance.
A Japanese shot flashes across the Indian goalmouth.
- 12 Dec 2022 3:51 PM GMT
54' - Japan continue pressing
A tired Japanese unit fights on to level the scores. Another PC to Japan, which leads to a lengthy referral.
A minute late, a long ranger gets a deflection inside the Indian circle and goes just wide of goal. India's defence is being threatened with the final few minutes coming up.
- 12 Dec 2022 3:41 PM GMT
48' - Japan strike back; IND 2-1 Japan
Japan's efforts finally pay off! Takashima turns the ball in past Savita. Back in the game now with little more than 10 minutes left. We could be set for a cracker.
- 12 Dec 2022 3:27 PM GMT
40' - Beauty Dundung makes it 2-0 to India
Wave after wave of attacks by India as the second half goes on.
Goal! By Beauty Dungdung! Her first international goal in an official match.
- 12 Dec 2022 3:20 PM GMT
35' - Japan run out of ideas
An early PC for India in Q3. Gurjit is again surrounded by the Japanese defence. Credit to the Japanese for having identified the biggest threats. India start the second half with the upper hand against a tired defensive unit.
- 12 Dec 2022 3:04 PM GMT
End of Q2: India 1-0 Japan
Some end to end hockey as the first half comes to an end. Japan try to sustain pressure, India break free and play with a high press which pushes Japan back.
A lot of goalmouth action in Q2, but it's still Salima Tete's goal which remains the only goal.
- 12 Dec 2022 2:57 PM GMT
25' - Gurjit, Udita foiled by Japan
India get their first PC of the match midway through Q2. And the ball rolls to - guess who? - Udita! Who shoots and produces a save from the keeper. A second PC. Gurjit is surrounded by the Japanese defence before she can find space to shoot.
- 12 Dec 2022 2:53 PM GMT
21' - Japan attack in Q2
Japan begin the second quarter with renewed energy. Takashima attacks, Udita blocks. The Indian defender is having a very eventful game.
- 12 Dec 2022 2:45 PM GMT
End of Q1: India 1-0 Japan
Another PC given away by Udita with a few seconds left in Q1. A prostrate Savita blocks out the sheet with her knee. Another shot on goal. Savita blocks out the shot with an outstretched right foot.
Savita saves! It's 1-0 at the end of Q1. Looks like there is also an injury concern for Savita after that save.