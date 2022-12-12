FIH Hockey Nations Cup: India beat Japan 2-1 — Highlights

FIH Hockey Women's Nations League: India beat Japan 2-1 to almost seal their semifinal spot. They had earlier beaten Chile 3-1. India have gone to the top of Pool B with 6 points from 2 games. Only a miracle can now knock India out.

Salima Tete's early goal in Q1 and Beauty Dungdung's first ever official goal for India gave India a 2-0 lead. Japan tried to fight back, but India held their nerves in the final few minutes to hold out.

As it happened: