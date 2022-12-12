Log In
Hockey

FIH Hockey Nations Cup: India beat Japan 2-1 — Highlights

India have almost sealed their place in the semifinals by racking up their second win in as many matches.

India vs Japan, FIH Hockey Nations League

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-12T21:33:42+05:30

FIH Hockey Women's Nations League: India beat Japan 2-1 to almost seal their semifinal spot. They had earlier beaten Chile 3-1. India have gone to the top of Pool B with 6 points from 2 games. Only a miracle can now knock India out.

Salima Tete's early goal in Q1 and Beauty Dungdung's first ever official goal for India gave India a 2-0 lead. Japan tried to fight back, but India held their nerves in the final few minutes to hold out.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2022-12-12 13:15:29
Hockey Hockey India Indian womens hockey 
