Hockey India under scanner after sexual harassment allegations surface

Hockey India finds itself in a pickle following an anonymous email alleging sexual harassment and abuse against one of its officials landed in the email box of President Dilip Tirkey and Kalpana Sharma, the director of Sports Authority of India's International Complaint Committee.

As per a report in Times of India, the email accuses the official of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards female officials, coaches, and players. The official is also accused of inappropriate interactions, repeated unwanted calls, asking for unsolicited photographs and threats to end careers upon refusal.

This, reportedly, is not the first time that complaints of such nature has been raised against the accused. He was suspended in 2023 despite reservations from some office bearers but was re-inducted into Hockey India last year.

The accused also worked as an Hockey India member in the recently concluded 2026 FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, as per the report.

The complainant, in the email, has asked the Sports Authority of India to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter and asked for protection for those wanting to speak up.

This development comes just days after, All India Football Federation (AIFF) women's committee head Valanka Alemao accused President Kalyan Chaubey and others of heckling and harassing her during a meeting last month.

On 30 April, the Sports Ministry had presented data in the Lok Sabha stating that 33 cases of sexual harassment and misconduct were against SAI coaches and staff over the last decade.