India thump seven past China in grand homecoming of Hockey to Chennai

Chennai: It was the perfect return for the sport of hockey to Chennai after 15 years as Indian men's hockey thumped seven goals past China in the opener of Asian Champions Trophy in Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The fans started flocking the stadium as the matches progressed with South Korea overcoming resilient Japan in the first game while Malaysia defeated a spirited Pakistan 2-1 in the second game.

All the buildup came to life when the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Singh made their way on the pitch with crowd going bonkers.

Indian team started in style with a goal in the fourth minute as the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored form the first penalty corner of the match.

Although, the loudest cheer was received by the local boy Karthi Selvam who came as an substitute in the fifth minute.

The noise continued as Harmanpreet scored another penalty corner in the 7th minute.

It was raining penalty corners for India as India had five penalty corners in the first fifteen minutes. Sukhjeet scored a cheeky from penalty corner after the rebound fell to him and he nutmegged himself to give India 3-0 lead.

🇮🇳India begin their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a strong note with a convincing 7⃣-2⃣ victory over China🇨🇳



Harmanpreet Singh leading the way with a brace, matched by the explosive Varun Kumar!

With the fate of the game sealed the first quarter, India piled further misery as Akashdeep Singh scored a brilliant field goal in the 16th minute.



While the Indian fans were celebrating, China scored their first goal as E Wen Hui dribbled past Indian defence to slip one past Krishan Pathak in goal.

After the restart, India replied back immediately with a goal from Varun Kumar who took over penalty corner duties from Harmanpreet Singh.

After a deadlock in midfield, China scored a superb penalty corner goal as Ji Sheng Gao found the top right corner making it 5-2.

It didn't take India long to reply as Varun Kumar scored another penalty corner in the dying minutes of first half to give India a lead of 6-2.

With eight goals in the first half, Chennai crowd had every reason to be excited.

The second half of the match remained a dull one with India scoring the solitary goal from Mandeep Singh who deflected one from penalty corner in 40th minute.

With a comprehensive win in the first game, the Indian team will be up against Japan tomorrow.