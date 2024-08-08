Hockey
Olympic Games 2024 Hockey LIVE: India targets bronze against Spain- Blog, Updates, Scores
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the bronze medal match of Indian men's hockey team and Spain.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 Hockey LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will target history when they take on Spain in the bronze medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
India lost to Germany in the semis while Spain came up short against the Netherlands.
Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will be targeting a second consecutive bronze medal.
Live Updates
- 8 Aug 2024 12:39 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 2:20 - India trail 0-1
The Indian first chargers attack the Spanish PC set up and the PC is foiled.
India on the counter-attack and now they have a PC of their own.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:38 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 2:20 - India trail 0-1
Spain with numbers around the Indian box, a shot on goal and the ball comes off the upright.
The ball gets stuck under Sreejesh's pads and a PC is awarded to Spain.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:36 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 4:50 - India trail 0-1
Spain counter-attack immediately from the left frank and push the ball into a center forward waiting just ahead of Sreejesh.
But the pass is high and not met the Spanish stick in front of goal.
India can breathe again.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:35 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 6:30 - India trail 0-1
Jarmanpreet drives the ball into the box from the right flank. A shot on goal is feeble and the Spanish keeper makes an easy save.
A goalmouth scramble from India but nothing comes out of it.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:32 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 8:56 - India trail 0-1
Spain are able to cover ground extremely quickly across the turf.
They're moving the ball around, collecting passes and making all the plays.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:30 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 10:04 - India trail 0-1
Amit Rohidas charges out.
The ball strikes his boot and its another PC.
This time, the drag flick is along the turf. It takes a deflection and heads out of play.
India survive.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:29 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 10:04 - India trail 0-1
India just unable to make their way into the Spanish box.
Spain on the offensive now and earn a PC.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:27 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 12:25 - Spain score!
The stroke goes to the top right of the Sreejesh.
He moves to his right but the ball is high over his outstretched right hand.
Spain lead 1-0.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:26 PM GMT
Quarter 2: 12:25
Spain make their way into the India box, draw an infringement from the Indian defence and earn a penalty stroke.
- 8 Aug 2024 12:23 PM GMT
Quarter 2: The players head back on to the turf...
India had a couple of shots on goal in the first quarter.
That aside, there's nothing much to tell the two teams apart so far.