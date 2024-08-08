Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Olympic Games 2024 Hockey LIVE: India targets bronze against Spain- Blog, Updates, Scores

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the bronze medal match of Indian men's hockey team and Spain.

Olympic Games 2024 Hockey LIVE: India targets bronze against Spain- Blog, Updates, Scores
X

Indian men's hockey team in action at bronze medal match at Paris Olympics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Aug 2024 12:39 PM GMT

Olympic Games Paris 2024 Hockey LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will target history when they take on Spain in the bronze medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India lost to Germany in the semis while Spain came up short against the Netherlands.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will be targeting a second consecutive bronze medal.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-08-08 11:02:44
>Load More
HockeyIndian HockeyOlympicsParis Olympics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X