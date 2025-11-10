Jyoti Singh to lead India at FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Chile

Hockey India has announced the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from November 25 to December 13, 2025.

The 20-member squad, comprising 18 players and two alternates, will be led by Jyoti Singh, who continues as captain, with Tushar Khandker serving as chief coach.

India have been drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, Ireland, and Namibia. The team will open their campaign against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5. The top teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages, scheduled from December 7 to 13.

Disciplined, well-balanced squad ready to test preparations in Chile

Chief Coach Tushar Khandker expressed confidence in the squad’s preparation, saying, “I am very happy with the team and the way they are playing at this moment. My main principle is discipline in hockey, and we have kept that focus while building this squad. We have worked hard on our defensive structure and finishing, and the girls have shown great improvement and maturity.”

Sharing his thoughts ahead of departure, Khandker added, “We are ready and excited to travel to Chile. The girls are fully motivated to perform their best at the World Cup.”

India’s Pool C Fixtures:

December 1: India vs Namibia

December 3: India vs Germany

December 5: India vs Ireland

Indian Junior Women’s Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini

Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh (C), Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan

Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur

Alternates: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno