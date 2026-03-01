Savita Punia absent as India names squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Hockey India has announced a 20-member Indian women’s squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14, with veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia opting out due to personal reasons.

Midfielder Salima Tete will lead the side in the crucial tournament, where three qualification spots are available for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026. Hosts India are placed in Pool B alongside Scotland, Uruguay and Wales. Pool A comprises England, Korea, Italy and Austria.

In Savita’s absence, Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam will handle goalkeeping duties. The defensive unit includes Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita and Ishika Chaudhary.

Marijne Eyes Strong Start in Hyderabad

The midfield features captain Salima Tete along with Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng. The forward line includes Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur and Annu.

Recently appointed chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said the team has focused on fitness and tactical clarity in the lead-up to the event and will play two practice matches in Hyderabad before the tournament begins.

India will open their campaign against Uruguay on March 8, followed by matches against Scotland on March 9 and Wales on March 11.

Matches from the tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar.

20-member Indian Women’s Squad – FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu