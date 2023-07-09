Special camps for Indian hockey goalkeepers ahead of Asian Games

India will host two special camps for the Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeepers in the lead-up to the Asian Games this year.

The camps will be held under the guidance of Dennis van de Pol, a well-known hockey goalkeeping coach from Netherlands. The first camp will commence on 13th July 2023 and conclude on 19th July 2023. The second session will be from 7th September 2023 to the 14th September 2023 just ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will participate in the special sessions during a week-long camp at SAI, Bengaluru, overseen by India's Chief Coach Craig Fulton.

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Pawan Malik will attend the camp.

The camp is part of the preparations for the Indian Men's Hockey Team for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Van de Pol, who has worked with the Drijver Goalie Academy in the Netherlands as well as the KNHB (Koninklijke Nederlandse Hockey Bond) and trains the Dutch youth national teams, is not new to the Indian setup, having previously conducted special camps.

“We are delighted to have Dennis van de Pol back in the training camp to work with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. This is a very important period in the year and having the best to help fine-tune your skills will be beneficial for the team. I am sure the camp will be quite intense and fruitful for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team,” said Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

“Dennis van de Pol is a brilliant Coach and it is excellent for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team that he is back to help them out before a very crucial phase in the calendar. Hockey India is extremely happy to welcome back an expert of Dennis’ stature and hopes that the camp helps further raise the standards of Indian hockey,” said Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh.

“I am looking forward to being back with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for a short camp. This is a fantastic squad and it is always very exciting to work with this team. We have previously had some excellent sessions, and I can’t wait to get started for the upcoming camp,” said Dennis van de Pol.