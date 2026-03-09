Scotland holds India 2-2 in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers

India’s women’s hockey team maintained their position at the top of Pool B after playing out a 2-2 draw against Scotland in their second match of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Monday.



Both teams now have four points in the group standings, but India remain ahead due to a superior goal difference. Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored for the hosts, while Heather McEwan and Fiona Burnet found the net for Scotland.

Scotland made a strong start and opened the scoring in the sixth minute through a penalty corner. Heather McEwan directed the ball into the net to give the visitors an early advantage. India gradually increased their attacking pressure, earning multiple penalty corners but initially failing to convert.

India equalised in the 18th minute when Navneet Kaur reacted quickly to a loose ball from a penalty corner and fired it past Scottish goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan. The hosts continued to push forward and took the lead just before halftime when Sunelita Toppo capitalised on a rebound during a goalmouth scramble in the 29th minute.

Scotland responded early in the third quarter as Fiona Burnet finished a well-worked passing move in the 33rd minute to restore parity.

The remainder of the match saw end-to-end action with both teams creating opportunities. India won several penalty corners and launched multiple attacking runs in the final quarter, but Buchanan produced a series of saves to deny the hosts.

Despite late pressure from India, neither side managed to find a decisive goal, and the match ended level.

India will next face Wales in their final Pool B match on March 11.