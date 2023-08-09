India v Pakistan: Hockey's biggest rivalry in numbers, head-to-head record

In hockey, the India v/s Pakistan rivalry is considered one of the greatest and it has a history of producing brilliant matches between both teams.

On Wednesday, the fans in Chennai will flock to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium to witness the rivalry that has lost the prominence in past few years due to the difference between the quality of both teams.

India has been on a constant rise in the past few years with an Olympic bronze medal and top five world ranking to show while Pakistan has gone down with no Olympic and World Cup qualification.

While India has dominated the rivalry in the past few years, it is Pakistan that holds the edge when it comes to overall numbers.

From the 1956 Olympics final to the 2022 Asian Cup encounter, Pakistan has won 82 games while India has won 64 games and 32 games were a draw out of 178 matches played between both countries.

India v/s Pakistan- Head-to-Head record

Total Matches Played India Won Pakistan Won Draws 178 64 82 32

In the last ten meetings between both teams, India has constantly dominated with eight wins and two draws.

India is on a current winning streak of 14 games and the last time they lost to Pakistan, was in the 2016 South Asia Games where Pakistan won the gold with a 1-0 win in the finals.

India v/s Pakistan- Last five meetings

Tournament Winner Score 2022 Asia Cup Draw 1-1 2021 Asian Champions Trophy India 4-3 2021 Asian Champions Trophy India 3-1 2018 Asian Champions Trophy India 3-1 2018 Asian Games India 2-1

Both countries will renew their rivalry in the upcoming Asian Games 2022 where they are clubbed together in the same pool and are slated to play on the 30th September 2023.